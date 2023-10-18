Are you enthusiastic about creating compelling social media content and eager to contribute to meaningful work aimed at protecting nature, reversing pollution and addressing the climate crisis? Are you interested in joining the largest environmental civil society network in Europe as it gears up for the 2024 European elections and its 50th anniversary celebration?

If your answer is yes, the European Environmental Bureau (EEB) may have the perfect opportunity for you!

The Opportunity

We are seeking a Communications Assistant (CIP – convention d’immersion professionnelle), based at our Brussels office, to become an integral part of our dynamic and growing communications team. This role is centred around hands-on learning in various aspects of communication, with a particular focus on digital communication, social media management, and the creation of strategic and engaging visual content.

As a member of the EEB’s Communications Team, you will work under the guidance of the Communications Lead, gaining valuable insights into the unique dynamics of nonprofit organisations, particularly the EEB. You will have the chance to develop expertise in strategic communications, audience development, and brand management. You will be involved in refreshing our visual assets and presentation, expanding our presence on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, experimenting with different types of content and assessing their performance on various platforms. Additionally, you’ll contribute to the enhancement of our brand and design guidelines.

As part of a communications team that supports various policy areas within the EEB, you will gain a deeper understanding of current environmental debates and actively participate in our effective communication efforts across multiple channels, including social media, web, campaigns, and print.

About us

The EEB is the largest and most inclusive network of environmental citizens’ groups in Europe, covering a wide range of environmental issues. We advocate for progressive policies to improve the environment in the European Union and beyond.

About you

We are looking for a motivated, creative, and organised self-starter who pays attention to detail and possesses the ability to visually convey complex concepts to diverse audiences. You thrive in a fast-paced, multicultural environment and can collaborate effectively with colleagues from various backgrounds.

Your passion for driving social media engagement around environmental causes, combined with your skills and knowledge, will help build a better future where both people and nature can thrive together.

Tasks:

Contribute to the design and development of digital content for social media

Contribute to the design and development of other communication materials, like social media templates, infographics, reports, and other digital and print materials

Support the creation and distribution of internal and external newsletters

Support in the EEB’s social media management

Support in uploading content to the EEB’s website

Contribute with innovative ideas and developments for the EEB brand and design

Contribute to team meetings and the development of communications strategies

Participate in various relevant trainings with the team.

Skills, Qualifications and Other Requirements:

Degree or equivalent in a relevant field (e.g., communications design, marketing communication, industrial design, or similar), or a degree in another field combined with practical experience, for instance, as a volunteer or student job in content creation, visual communication and design

Proficiency in written and spoken English

Strong attention to detail in both textual and graphic accuracy and aesthetics

Genuine understanding and interest in various social media platforms, with a focus on optimised content creation (especially TikTok and Instagram)

Ability to transform complex topics into easily understandable visual content using attitudinal data

Capability to conceptualize visual content for different audiences and channels (e.g., social media, newsletters, website, or print media)

Experience in graphic design tools (e.g., Adobe Creative Suite, specifically InDesign, Photoshop, and Illustrator, or similar tools like Canva) and digital publishing

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office, particularly PowerPoint and Word

Basic understanding of CMS (e.g., WordPress) and/or web design (e.g., CSS, HTML) is a plus

Self-motivated and team-oriented with the ability to build productive relationships with individuals from diverse cultures and backgrounds

Interest in environmental and/or social causes

Subscribe to the EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

A six-month internship contract with the possibility for extension to 12 months, with a monthly net salary of approximately €1,150 (convention d’immersion professionnelle), coupled with various benefits: transport costs reimbursement, luncheon vouchers, working from home indemnity

An opportunity to refine your communication and social media engagement skills while gaining insights into EU decision-making and the operations of an environmental non-governmental organisation in Brussels

The chance to contribute to our cause.

How to apply:

Please send your (1) CV, (2) a short cover letter explaining your motivation to apply for this position, (3) your portfolio (alternatively two examples of content you have previously created on social media in your professional or private capacity, visuals or videos) to personnel@eeb.org. (4) We are also asking applicants to create/design a piece of content (visual or short video) highlighting one or more reasons why the European Green Deal is important for you and the planet targeting a younger, likeminded audience on TikTok or Instagram. Add this as a link or attachment to the email as well.

The subject line of your email must clearly state: ‘Communications Assistant – Social Media and Content Creation (CIP)’. Applications without a portfolio or examples of social media content creation will be considered incomplete.

Important for CIP applicants: To determine your eligibility, in your email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a ‘convention d’immersion professionnelle’ (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in a university.

Place: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).

Deadline for Application: 5 November 2023

Interviews first round: 23 and 25 of November 2023

Proposed starting date: Beginning of January 2024

Note: Incomplete applications will not be considered. Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Before applying, please read our recruitment privacy statement.