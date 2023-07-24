The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for a Communications Assistant for Chemicals and Mercury (Paid internship based on a CIP – convention d’immersion professionnelle contract)

Are you passionate about making a difference during a transformative time for protecting people and the environment from hazardous chemicals? Do you subscribe to our values?

The European Environmental Bureau might have just the right opportunity for you.

The opportunity

Toxic pollution, alongside climate change and biodiversity loss, is one of the main planetary threats we are facing. Yet, in today’s political agenda-setting, toxic chemicals including mercury remain largely understated.

As part of the EEB’s Chemicals and Mercury Teams as well as the Communications team you will use your communications expertise to support the policy and communication officers working on chemicals and mercury pollution in reaching their policy and project objectives. You will do so by contributing to translating scientific and policy language into impactful narratives and ensuring that the intended audiences are reached. The EEB has created a new chemicals communications network that gathers communications officers from a broad number of NGOs and tries to boost the communications impact of our NGOs network. On mercury, a similar work has started with our international partners.

Our communications work on chemical and mercury pollution places a special emphasis on media relations, reactive communications approaches, and the building of partners and allies. We are therefore seeking a talented and committed communications intern, who will be based at the EEB office in Brussels.

About us

The EEB is the largest and most inclusive network of environmental citizens’ groups in Europe. We are also the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We campaign for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

The European Environmental Bureau is looking to recruit a Communications Assistant (CIP internship) to work closely and be the liaison with colleagues in the Chemicals, Mercury and Communications Teams. As Chemicals and Mercury Communications Assistant you will work under the supervision of Chemicals Communications Officer. On Mercury, you will work under the supervision of the Policy Manager for ‘Zero Mercury’ Campaign. We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work. The position will be a 6-month to up to one-year paid internship contract (convention d’immersion professionnelle) based in the EEB office in Brussels.

The Communication Assistant for Chemicals and Mercury will:

Support the development of chemicals/mercury communication outputs (press releases, articles, opinion pieces, social media, EEB’s news channel META and maintain the EEB’s web presence etc.) that will be used for awareness-raising, as well as to support advocacy actions at national or international level;

Assist in developing core messages for communication on chemicals and mercury;

Assist in editing documents (e.g., policy papers, letters, reports) written by non-professional writers and improve their readability;

Keep media database up-to-date and develop segmentation options by interest area;

Research and identify stories and communications opportunities for the Chemicals and Mercury units and their work at EU and international level;

Offer support in developing and implementing advocacy-framed communications, communications concepts and plans for projects;

Contribute to strategic discussions communications into the project development stage;

Monitor media coverage and communications outreach.

Qualities and experiences required for the post:

Bachelor’s or master’s degree or equivalent in a relevant field;

Native level / Excellent command of English required. Other EU language(s) an asset;

Experience in CMS (WordPress), Mailchimp, Canva, social media and other relevant communications tools desirable;

Ability to communicate persuasively and explain complex and technical information clearly and succinctly;

Openness to learn, digest detailed and technical information, and explain complex ideas clearly and succinctly;

Ability to work both autonomously and as part of a team;

Accuracy and attention to detail;

Strong analytical, and organisational skills;

Ability to build productive working relationships with people from different cultures and backgrounds;

Ability to support the production of content tailored to different audiences (e.g. press briefings, articles, op-eds);

Knowledge of EU and international environmental and sustainability and even chemicals/mercury policies, is an asset;

Familiarity with the Brussels-focused EU media landscape is an asset;

Interest in environmental and/or social causes.

The EEB offers:

A minimum of six and maximum of 12 months paid internship contract – around 1.150€ net/month (convention d’immersion professionnelle), coupled with various benefits: transport costs reimbursement, luncheon vouchers, working from home indemnity;

An opportunity to learn about EU decision-making and the functioning of an environmental non-governmental organisation in Brussels;

An opportunity to work for a worthy cause.

How to apply:

Please send your CV, a cover letter explaining your motivation and a reply to the questions below to apply for this position to personnel@eeb.org. The subject line of your email must clearly state: “Communications Assistant for Chemicals and Mercury”.

Questionnaire for the post of “Communications Assistant for Chemicals and Mercury” (please do not exceed 200 words per question)

Question 1: How could your education and experience contribute to the work of the Comms/Chemicals/Mercury Team?

Question 2: Why do you want to work for an international environmental NGO?

Important: To determine your eligibility, in your email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a ‘convention d’immersion professionnelle’ (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in a university.

Place: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).

Deadline for Application: 24 August 2023

Interviews first round: Thursday 7 September 2023

Proposed starting date: as soon as possible, preferably begining of October 2023

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Note: Incomplete applications will not be considered. Due to limited staff resources and the anticipated number of applicants, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.