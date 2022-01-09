Circular Economy Working Group Session on Sustainable Product Policy- 16 February – Online

Circular Economy Working Group Session

On Sustainable Product Policy

16 February 14:30 – 16:30 CET

 

This session will focus on Sustainable Product Initiative, as a cornerstone of the EU Circular Economy policy and announced in the CE action plan as the lever to make sustainable products becoming the norm. We will discuss what can be expected from this legislative initiative whose proposal by the EU Commission in March 2022 will kick start a 18 to 30 months co-decision process, involving all three EU institutions. We will build on national policy experiences and projects and consider potential campaigning messages for our NGO community.

This meeting will also be an opportunity to brainstorm on how to galvanize our cooperation power between national & EU levels, as well as amongst national levels. The case of Batteries Regulation and economic instruments would serve as pilot cases to apply possible suggestions.

(Note: other sessions will be set on specific sectors and green claims/information schemes in coming weeks after this meeting).

NB: This event is directed towards members of the EEB’s Circular Economy Working Group. 

 

16 February

Online

14:30 - 16:30

