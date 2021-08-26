Call for Web Developers Skin Lightening Creams Campaign

Deadline for application: 19 September 2021

Deadline for project completion: 1 December 2021

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) Zero Mercury campaign(ZMWG) is making a list of skin-lightening creams containing or potentially containing toxic mercury publicly available on an online platform. The platform will provide user-friendly access to information, with simple, effective search filters and data visualisations. The platform will combine existing data collected by EEB / ZMWG and data from other databases.

By advertising this call for tender, the EEB/ZMWG aim to identify and select a qualified developer with the required technical and professional expertise to carry out the work outlined.

Please read the full brief of the Call for Tender before applying, that you can find here.

Background and Context for the Skin Lightening Creams Campaign

The EEB, in collaboration with the Zero Mercury Working Group (ZMWG), started a global NGO campaign in 2017 focusing on the support of national government efforts to ban the manufacture, import, export and use of mercury-added cosmetics (with mercury content above 1 part per million.)

Extensive testing by ZMWG in 2019, confirmed that local markets and internet platforms, are still selling toxic, dangerous and often illegal skin-lighteners that have been already identified by many governments around the world as over the legal limit. The results of the testing have been gathered generating a list.

You can look at the project in further detail here.

Our aims in creating the database:

The ultimate goal is to protect human health and the environment by avoiding mercury release and exposure. The ideal applicant will be able to fulfil the following underlying aims:

Create a global hub for listed/dangerous products thanks to an excellent digital infrastructure

Provide information on creams that contain or may contain high levels of mercury to consumers and governments

Give access to a list of creams with high potential to contain mercury that should include: primary data from our own testing primary data from our partner’s testing creams listed in national government detention lists (e.g. Kenya, Uganda, California) alert systems (e.g. RAPEX, ASEAN)

Help consumers avoid creams suspected of containing harmful levels of mercury

Support governments to better regulate, control and eventually effectively enforce the legislation(s) banning such products

Convince public authorities to contribute to the list or agree to circulate and spread it with the aim of totally phasing mercury-added skin creams at global level.

Build strong visibility of the problem to pressure named retailers and producers to stop adding mercury to cosmetics

Push internet platforms to take responsibility for the quality and safety of the products they sell

Essential features

The new web page will be built within the Zero Mercury website (www.zeromercury.org WordPress) and the developers will implement the project with an attractive design that needs to include:

Introductory text with context and goals

The page should be adapted for good visualisation and functioning on every device (computer, tablet, smartphone)

We need to highlight a disclaimer in the page (design to be discussed).

The text will link to additional information on (e.g. subpages or PDFs) Methodology Sampling protocols Analysis protocols Health risks Environmental risks Minamata convention Explanation of what detention lists and alert systems are Actions taken (reports, letters sent, e-platforms having removed creams, etc)

In relation to the above, we will ask the developer to advise on how best to insert the above sections so that it is designed in a user-friendly manner (e.g. hyperlinks that open a new page or a pdf? Small boxes when the text is short? Links listed on the left part of the screens? Etc)

A contact form or feedback button through which the client can send us an email

This new web page will be incorporated in our current Zero Mercury website but, a simple, short and easy web link will be needed [if possible] //

Main text in English, but with the possibility to make it available also in French and Spanish (translation provided by EEB).

How to apply?

Before submission please provide a cost estimate for carrying out the work under this project. An activity-based budget will need to be developed (in Excel format).

Within the submission, please send us your ideas for back and frontend development that will maximise public visibility and engagement, along with your quotation and the best relevant examples of your work. We understand some discussion may be needed before your quote can be finalised. The wining firm will be asked to complete a contract.

Proposals in response to this request should be submitted before close of business, 18:00 Brussels time, 03/09/2021, by email to elena.lymberidi@eeb.org, charline.cheuvart@eeb.org and rina.guadagnini@eeb.org.