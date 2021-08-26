Call for Web Developers Skin Lightening Creams Campaign

Deadline for application: 19 September 2021
Deadline for project completion: 1 December 2021
The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) Zero Mercury campaign(ZMWG) is making a list of skin-lightening creams containing or potentially containing toxic mercury publicly available on an online platform. The platform will provide user-friendly access to information, with simple, effective search filters and data visualisations. The platform will combine existing data collected by EEB / ZMWG and data from other databases.
By advertising this call for tender, the EEB/ZMWG aim to identify and select a qualified developer with the required technical and professional expertise to carry out the work outlined.
Please read the full brief of the Call for Tender before applying, that you can find here.
The EEB, in collaboration with the Zero Mercury Working Group (ZMWG), started a global NGO campaign in 2017 focusing on the support of national government efforts to ban the manufacture, import, export and use of mercury-added cosmetics (with mercury content above 1 part per million.)
Extensive testing by ZMWG in 2019, confirmed that local markets and internet platforms, are still selling toxic, dangerous and often illegal skin-lighteners that have been already identified by many governments around the world as over the legal limit. The results of the testing have been gathered generating a list.
Extensive testing by ZMWG in 2019, confirmed that local markets and internet platforms, are still selling toxic, dangerous and often illegal skin-lighteners that have been already identified by many governments around the world as over the legal limit. The results of the testing have been gathered generating a list.
You can look at the project in further detail here.
The ultimate goal is to protect human health and the environment by avoiding mercury release and exposure. The ideal applicant will be able to fulfil the following underlying aims:
The new web page will be built within the Zero Mercury website (www.zeromercury.org WordPress) and the developers will implement the project with an attractive design that needs to include:
Before submission please provide a cost estimate for carrying out the work under this project. An activity-based budget will need to be developed (in Excel format).
Within the submission, please send us your ideas for back and frontend development that will maximise public visibility and engagement, along with your quotation and the best relevant examples of your work. We understand some discussion may be needed before your quote can be finalised. The wining firm will be asked to complete a contract.
Proposals in response to this request should be submitted before close of business, 18:00 Brussels time, 03/09/2021, by email to elena.lymberidi@eeb.org, charline.cheuvart@eeb.org and rina.guadagnini@eeb.org.