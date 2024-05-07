Call for tender: Report on fossil fuels accidents in buildings

In April 2024, the EU has approved the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) which includes Article 13 which mandates the phase-out of fossil boilers. While a clear, updated definition of “fossil boilers” has still not been presented by the EU institutions, it is safe to say that this category would include all boilers currently running on coal, heating oil, butane, LPG and methane (aka heating gas or natural gas, or simply gas).

In this context, the European Environmental Bureau is gathering evidence for the impact of boiler use, by commissioning for a a report analysing EU fossil fuel-related building accidents over a decade, highlighting trends, affected nations, and comparisons between high and low fossil boiler presence countries. We’ll explore accident correlations with technologies, urban vs. rural occurrences, and additional relevant data in collaboration with the EEB.

The work should be performed in June 2024. It is expected that the different drafts can be discussed and fine-tuned all through the period. The deadline to deliver the report is 30 June. The full specification can be found here.

Please send your offer including the total contract price to: Davide Sabbadin, Deputy Policy Manager for Climate & Energy at davide.sabbadin@eeb.org before midnight on 29 May 2024.