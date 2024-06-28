Call for tender: proposal for legal consultants on Aarhus Convention communications

The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

The EEB is coordinating a European Commission LIFE project consortium (Project 101148074_LIFE23-GIE-BE-BE LIFE) focused on environmental rights and the enforcement of European environmental law.

For more information on the tender, click here.

Please submit tenders in English to: tenders@eeb.org, and CC frederik.hafen@eeb.org.

Deadline: July 12, 2024

The contract will be awarded based on the highest qualifications available under the stipulated rate. We look forward to receiving your proposal.

For more information about the EEB and our activities, please consult our 2022 Annual Report available on our website: EEB Annual Report 2022.