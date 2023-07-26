Call for tender: NGO Chemical Hazard and Risk Evaluation Expert

Deadline for applications 23 August 2023.

The EEB is Europe’s largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations. We bring together over 180 member organisations from 40 countries. We stand for sustainable development, environmental justice & participatory democracy. The EEB tackles Europe’s most pressing environmental problems by agenda setting, monitoring, advising on and influencing the way the EU deals with these issues.

These include issues such as climate change, biodiversity, circular economy, air, water, soil, chemical pollution, as well as policies on industry, energy, agriculture, product design and waste prevention among others. We are also active on overarching issues as sustainable development, good governance, participatory democracy and the rule of law in Europe and beyond.

On chemicals, our work focuses on advancing preventive chemicals policies and legislation to secure a non-toxic environment. In particular, the EEB works towards the proper implementation of REACH, CLP and broader policies, such as Europe’s medium-term Environmental Action Programs and Green Deal. Through its chemicals Working Group, the EEB coordinates European NGOs working on chemicals policy. Furthermore, the EEB works at international level, coordinating the civil society representation of the OECD as well as stakeholder at the Unated Nations. Thanks to our close co-ordination with other international and national NGOs. We aim to strengthen NGO capacities on preventive chemical policies, advocacy and communications, working together to achieve a toxic-free future.

Today we are announcing the launch of an open tender, which aims to represent the EEB at the European Commission, the European Chemicals Agency, the OECD and UN expert groups on hazard and risk evaluation processes. In particular, the ECHA’s Member State Committee, CLP competent authorities (CARACAL) meetings of the European Commission and CLH meetings of the United Nations, OECD and other relevant expert groups such as on endocrine disruptors and PBTs/PMTs expert groups of ECHA. The consultant will also help to strengthen NGO capacities on hazard and risk evaluation for proper risk management of hazardous chemicals.

The work will start in September 2023 and will finish by September 2026.

Specifically, the consultant will:

Support information requirements which will lead to identification, classification and labelling and regulatory action prioritisation of the hazardous substance in question.

Support and make concrete proposals to support the zero tolerance to non compliance EU goal of the CSS.

Ensure that SVHC are listed under the candidate list + Annex XIV and that it leads to an effective ban of the SVHC as soon as possible.

Support comprehensive list as well as the speed up of inclusion of SVHC in the candidate list.

Contribute to a more efficient identification, classification and prioritisation of substances of most concern of the environment.

Advocate for an effective evaluation process and comprehensive CoRAP list.

Analyse the deficiencies and gaps of the system and making concrete proposals for improvement.

Advocate for grouping of hazardous chemicals as a priority while proposing a way forward to reducing animal tests.

Liaise with EEB RAC and SEAC experts; other NGO observes attending the same meetings; and the Management Board representative where necessary.

Represent the EEB at the UN GHS process and coordinate with our other experts.

Contribute to relevant work upon request of the EEB chemicals policy team such as reports, position papers and policy recommendations.

Knowledge transfer: Send emails, distribute information through our networks, organise webinars, share presentations, contribute to media requests, etc. on the topics of her expertise, including EDCs, substance and dossier evaluation, persistent, bioaccumulate and mobile chemicals.

The consultants will be assisted by the EEB’s staff working on the project.

The tender activities would start in September 2023 until September 2026. An extension will be discussed one month before the ending of the contract.

To execute this work, we are seeking the services of a dynamic consultant with at least ten years’ experience in hazard and risk assessment in the EU institutions, such as ECHA, the European Commission and/or member states. Knowledge on EU chemicals policies, in particular on REACH and CLP regulations is required.

How to apply:

Applications consisting of

A presentation letter including your bid and A comprehensive CV should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Please clearly mark: “Consultant for NGO Chemical Hazard and Risk Evaluation Expert” in the subject of your email.

Location: the activities will be carried out mainly on-line, but also, some in-person meetings are foreseen.

Applications until 23 August 2023.

Starting date: 1 September 2023

Due to limited staff resources only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.