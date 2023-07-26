Call for tender: NGO Chemical Hazard and Risk Evaluation Expert

The EEB is Europe’s largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations. We bring together over 180 member organisations from 40 countries. We stand for sustainable development, environmental justice & participatory democracy. The EEB tackles Europe’s most pressing environmental problems by agenda setting, monitoring, advising on and influencing the way the EU deals with these issues.
These include issues such as climate change, biodiversity, circular economy, air, water, soil, chemical pollution, as well as policies on industry, energy, agriculture, product design and waste prevention among others. We are also active on overarching issues as sustainable development, good governance, participatory democracy and the rule of law in Europe and beyond.
On chemicals, our work focuses on advancing preventive chemicals policies and legislation to secure a non-toxic environment. In particular, the EEB works towards the proper implementation of REACH, CLP and broader policies, such as Europe’s medium-term Environmental Action Programs and Green Deal. Through its chemicals Working Group, the EEB coordinates European NGOs working on chemicals policy. Furthermore, the EEB works at international level, coordinating the civil society representation of the OECD as well as stakeholder at the Unated Nations. Thanks to our close co-ordination with other international and national NGOs. We aim to strengthen NGO capacities on preventive chemical policies, advocacy and communications, working together to achieve a toxic-free future.
Today we are announcing the launch of an open tender, which aims to represent the EEB at the European Commission, the European Chemicals Agency, the OECD and UN expert groups on hazard and risk evaluation processes. In particular, the ECHA’s Member State Committee, CLP competent authorities (CARACAL) meetings of the European Commission and CLH meetings of the United Nations, OECD and other relevant expert groups such as on endocrine disruptors and PBTs/PMTs expert groups of ECHA. The consultant will also help to strengthen NGO capacities on hazard and risk evaluation for proper risk management of hazardous chemicals.
The work will start in September 2023 and will finish by September 2026.
Specifically, the consultant will:
The consultants will be assisted by the EEB’s staff working on the project.
The tender activities would start in September 2023 until September 2026. An extension will be discussed one month before the ending of the contract.
To execute this work, we are seeking the services of a dynamic consultant with at least ten years’ experience in hazard and risk assessment in the EU institutions, such as ECHA, the European Commission and/or member states. Knowledge on EU chemicals policies, in particular on REACH and CLP regulations is required.
How to apply:
Applications consisting of
Location: the activities will be carried out mainly on-line, but also, some in-person meetings are foreseen.
Applications until 23 August 2023.
Starting date: 1 September 2023
Due to limited staff resources only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.