Call for tender: new project- and finance-management software solutions for the EEB

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is Europe’s largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations. We bring together over 160 civil society organisations from more than 35 European countries. We stand for sustainable development, environmental justice & participatory democracy.

The tools and routines currently used for project- and finance-management at the EEB were put in place when the EEB was a much smaller NGO and are no longer fit for purpose.

The scope of the project encompasses proposing and, upon selection by the EEB, implementing new software solutions for the EEB’s operational and financial project management processes, from project idea to project closure. The information in the tool should be structured in line with the EEB’s Long-Term Strategy so as to help us get the full picture of how much work is being done in each cluster/thematic area.

Deadline for requests to receive the detailed tender specifications: Friday 16 April 2021 at 6pm CET

Please download the Request for Information below and contact EEB’s Director of Membership and Development Emma Ernsth at emma.ernsth@eeb.org to receive the full Request for Proposals (RFP) and budget template should your company wish to participate. Each vendor will have three weeks to complete and return the complete RFP and budget.

Those applicants whose tenders are shortlisted will be contacted in May/June 2021 with meetings and interviews taking place in May/June 2021. We may in the meantime contact you for further information. We will expect to sign a contract in July 2021 and start the collaboration in September 2021 the latest.

Disclaimer: Submitted documents will not be returned. The EEB will inform all bidders about the EEB’s decision in relation to their bid. Bidders may ask for feedback on their bid. However, the EEB’s decision will be considered as final, full details will not necessarily be disclosed and there is no possibility of appeal.