Call for tender for Technical Expert for the project “EEB new project- and finance management tools 2020-2021”

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is Europe’s largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations. We bring together over 160 civil society organisations from more than 35 European countries. We stand for sustainable development, environmental justice & participatory democracy.

The scope of this tender is to coordinate specific aspects of the project “EEB new project- and finance management tools 2020-2021”. The EEB offices are situated on rue des deux Eglises 14-16, 1000 Brussels.

The purpose of this invitation to tender is to award a contract to a Technical Expert for the following:

Coordinate specific aspects of the planning and implementation of the project “EEB new project- and finance management tools 2020-2021”. One dedicated Technical Expert/Single point of contact should be assigned to the project. The Technical Expert will be supported by an internal EEB task force.

The Technical Expert is expected to:

Interview all relevant EEB staff and partners and produce a detailed needs analysis; Develop a detailed brief, contacting and comparing quotes from potential software solution companies in line with the EEB’s procurement rules; Advise on the choice of software solution(s) and lead on the technical aspects of the contract negotiations with the selected companies; Develop an implementation strategy, including recommendations on lean procedures, a timeline for staff trainings (to be organized by the software companies) and sufficient time to test the new systems for bugs and adjusting accordingly; Advice during the final adaption and implementation phase; Support the coordination and planning of deliverables as well as budget management together with the internal EEB task force.Take care of administrative and legal procedures, coordination and receipt of works.

Date of publication of tender: Monday 8 June 2020

Deadline: Monday 6 July 2020 at 18.00 CET

Please download the complete call for tender below and submit your tender in English to Emma Ernsth, EEB Membership and Development Manager at emma.ernsth@eeb.org