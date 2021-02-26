Call for tender for study on Extended Producer Responsibility and Ecomodulation of Fees

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is Europe’s largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations. We bring together over 160 civil society organisations from more than 35 European countries. We stand for sustainable development, environmental justice & participatory democracy.

As part of the Rethink Plastics Alliance, we aim to further our research on Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) with a particular emphasis on how Member States can implement ambitious eco-modulation of fees and use EPR as a measure to enable waste prevention and a toxic free circular economy.

The key aim of the small study is to support the implementation of the European Commission’s EPR Member State Guidance document – expected to be published in Q1 2021. At the national level it should help Member States to define how they will interpret the EU’s guidance to implement eco-modulation of fees.

The research should identify existing schemes and fee modulation that present best practices that can be emulated in other sectors and countries. The discussion on fee design and magnitude is currently lacking and this study can spur a debate, as well as supporting advocacy in the area of EPR.

Deadline for proposals: 16 March 2021

Please download the complete call for tender below and submit your tender in English to Jean-Pierre Schweitzer, Policy Officer for products and circular economy, at jean-pierre.schweitzer@eeb.org