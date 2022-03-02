Call for tender: Circular Taxation and other economic, financial and fiscal mechanisms

Deadline for applications: 7th April 2022

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) aims to further its research on green fiscal reform policy with a particular emphasis on how to use taxation to incentivise the shift towards a circular economy.

The research should identify existing applications of circular taxation & other economic, financial and fiscal mechanisms in various Member States and showcase how these are formulated, implemented and enforced.

The main deliverable will be a report with analysis of circular taxation and other economic, financial and fiscal mechanisms models, review of best practices currently in place, recommendations of green fiscal reform models that promote circular practices and reduction in resource consumption, putting forward the case for increased circular fiscal reform systems.

Please see the full Call for Tender for full details.

Please submit your technical offer to Marco Musso, Policy Officer on Fiscal Reform for Circular Economy and Carbon Neutrality: marco.musso@eeb.org