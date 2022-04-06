Call for tender: Analysis of the ban of fossil heating technologies on NECPs and national energy dependency

Deadline for applications: 29th April 2022

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) aims to further its analysis on the ban of fossil heating technologies on NECPs and national energy dependency within the context of the Coolproducts campaign to decarbonise heating.

The research should investigate the impact that an EU ban on sales of fossil boilers would have on the achievement of the existing targets for heating decarbonisation in the NECPs and on the energy dependency of the individual Member States.

The main deliverable will be a detailed reader-friendly report, produced under non-proprietary/commonly used formats enabling an immediate dissemination through public relations and social media channels. The figures of the contribution of this measure to a quick phase-out from Russian gas and oil imports will be used to feed the ongoing narrative about the topic. The report should also underline to what extent the targets can be enhanced based on the results prompted by the ban.

Please see the full Call for Tender for full details.

Please submit your technical offer to Davide Sabbadin, Senior Policy Officer for Climate and Circular Economy at davide.sabbadin@eeb.org before midnight on 29th April 2022.