CALL FOR PROPOSALS: Study on a truly sustainable EU built environment

This study is commissioned by the European Environmental Bureau (EEB), a network of environmental citizens’ organisations. The objective is to identify policy proposals to achieve a truly sustainable EU built environment, in both material footprint and social justice terms. The output should be a case study of max 10 pages that works with illustrative examples and good data plus recommendations for the EU level.

The case study needs to have stand-alone relevance and include a 2-page summary that can be part of a larger report with as keywords: Climate emergency, economic transition, planetary boundaries, social inequality, circular economy, degrowth, social metabolism. All 3 or 4 case studies for this report should be illustrations of a transformative and inclusive circular economy in a certain sector. In this case the built environment sector.

Target audience

Primary: European policymakers

Secondary: Policy/advocacy/communication officers in environmental NGOs

Tertiary: journalists, influencers, civil society organisations and members of the Degrowth/Great Transition/CE movements

Content of the work

Our current economic system causes a climate emergency. How we built and live in buildings has to change way faster than the rate of change today. This takes more than technological innovation, it takes absolute reductions in extracted materials for construction and maybe even less individual space for living. But how? We start from social metabolism and ecological economics: in a truly transformative circular economy we extract a factor less than we extract from earth today, in a socially just manner. How can we transform the built environment into a ‘’living system” that is operating within the planetary boundaries and contributes to the wellbeing of its inhabitants and those affected by the sector? This study needs to help us showcase the bold alternatives in the built environment sector in the EU, far beyond the efficiency of a gas boiler. As our curiosity is larger than our budget, we do not expect applicants to be able to answer all our questions. The key question is: how can we radically reduce the social metabolism of the EU built environment sector? After that, please do tell us which selection of the below questions you are able to tackle with sufficient depth and propose to us an all-in sum of 4 figures (= less than 10.000 euro).

How much can we ‘win’ with better spatial planning, with cohousing, reversible buildings…?

Good data on the changing housing size/footprint with a breakdown of urban vs rural housing?

How is the import and export of building materials in and out the EU evolving and how sustainable is it – for raw materials such as metals, wood, sand and cement?

How much footprint reduction potential is there in replacing cement by wood and how much is there in replacing rockwool by hemp/straw mixed materials?

Promising examples/ideas to reduce social/human rights violations in the built env supply chains?

How can a reduction of material flows and proposed transformation of the building sector in Europe as explained in the case study contribute to ending human rights violations in the relevant supply chains, in particular in conjunction with appropriate human rights due diligence legislation?

What is known about market concentration in the sector (as building companies, traders in relevant raw materials etc.) and their track record in terms of ecological and human rights impact?

What are the top EU policy ideas to get to a just, regenerative and resilient supply chain for the built environment in the EU?

What are key initiatives we could build on (existing framework, existing experiences at urban level (but not exclusive to urban environment, could also be rural built environment)?

We encourage to be bold, but concise and precise with your argument, your data and your demands. The writing style should be constructive, visionary, holistic, empowering: we have a choice. You can build on work you have done, recycle some and adapt it to our format, but the result needs to be original and fresh.

Date of publication of tender: Wednesday 1 July 2020

Deadline: Wednesday 15 July 2020 at 24.00 CET. Do not hesitate to email Nick Meynen if you have questions prior to the deadline.

Please download the complete call for tender below and submit your proposal for this work in English to Nick Meynen, nick.meynen@eeb.org by email and don’t forget to add “built environment study” in the subject line of your email.

Your proposal should include the following:

– A max 1 page cover letter outlining very briefly the specific question you suggest exploring and why you or your team is/are well placed to answer these questions.

– CVs of you and if applicable other staff

– A very simple and all-inclusive budget for the work, in euro. Your offer should clearly state your daily rate and all applicable taxes and how many working days you can invest. It should clearly state the total price exclusive of tax and the corresponding tax separately. No travel required (online meeting)

Disclaimer: The EEB will inform all bidders about the EEB’s decision in relation to their bid. Bidders may ask for feedback on their bid. However, the EEB’s decision will be considered as final, full details will not necessarily be disclosed and there is no possibility of appeal.

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. Please read our recruitment privacy statement: https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/