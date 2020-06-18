CALL FOR PROPOSALS: Avoiding blind spots – circular and fair business models

This project is a collaboration between Fair Trade Advocacy Office (FTAO), which represents the Fair Trade Movement, and the European Environmental Bureau (EEB) a federation of environmental NGOs. The objective is to identify the risks of new business models, i.e. what are their blind spots in terms of the environment and society, both in the EU and in global supply chains. The output should identify negative and positive examples and make recommendations about ways forward to key targets (see below).
The aim is to improve the debate about what shape circular business models should take (e.g. sharing platforms, leasing models, reuse, repair and recycling activities) in order to deliver positive environmental and social outcomes, both in Europe and through their value chains in the Global South.
1. What are the hopes for the circular economy?
Methods: primarily literature review as positive aspects are already well covered in existing research on circular economy. This should provide context or a framing for the work rather than being the overall focus.
2. What are the risks and blind spots
Methods: literature review and input from stakeholders (e.g. consultation in the workshops). Please see the suggested reading section for recommended literature. This should be the primary focus of the analysis along with the recommendations.
3. Recommendations
Develop recommendations on how to address or minimise these risks and realise opportunities. Recommendations should be focused at the target audience (i.e. policy makers, businesses and public authorities, as well as civil society). The recommendations should be set in the context of the EU’s existing policy landscape (the new EU budget, the Green Deal, the circular economy action plan etc.)
4. Scope
We suggest that the scope should focus on the following sectors or product groups:
– ICT and electronics
– Textiles
– A mix of consumer products, B2B and public procurement
Examples outside of this scope may be relevant when they are particularly relevant for supporting recommendations. We suggest focusing on 3 or 4 specific examples in detail. The choice of examples should be agreed with the consultant following their suggestions in their proposal.
Date of publication of tender: Thursday 18 June 2020
Deadline: Friday 10 July 2020. Do not hesitate to contact the EEB or FTAO if you have questions prior to the deadline.
Please download the complete call for tender below and submit your proposal for this work in English to Diego Marin, diego.marin@eeb.org by email
These should include the following:
– A max 2 pager outlining your vision for the work, including the specific examples you suggest exploring and any relevant literature
– CVs of the staff or individuals in your team (demonstrating relevant experience in circular economy and EU policy)
– A simple budget for the work
Disclaimer: The EEB will inform all bidders about the EEB’s decision in relation to their bid. Bidders may ask for feedback on their bid. However, the EEB’s decision will be considered as final, full details will not necessarily be disclosed and there is no possibility of appeal.