Better regulation: Past, Present and Future – 23 January 2020

Join us for an exclusive roundtable on “better regulation” – exploring the lessons from deregulatory forces in the past and ongoing risks of deregulation, as well as calls for regulation building on “sustainability principles first” and the prospects of progress with a new European Parliament and a new European Commission.
The discussions will look ahead to the challenges and opportunities of the next five years and ask whether a refreshed approach to regulation – i.e. that restates its importance to people, planet, and the vitality of the European project – is still possible and how it can be achieved. It will also explore how the “one-in-one-out” principle can be counterbalanced by the green oath to do no harm so that it doesn’t undermine the European Green Deal, the calls from the Green Wave, and the needs of people and planet.
When: Thursday 23 January 2020, 14:30 – 17:30
Where: EEB, 14 Rue des Deux Eglises, 1000, Brussels
Registration available here.
AGENDA
14:30 Welcome and introduction from EEB / NEF: Europe at a crossroads – Patrick ten Brink (EEB) / David Powell (NEF)
14:40 Opening thoughts from Policy Makers: What should the role of regulation be in protecting people and planet? MEPs invited from across EP party groupings (Philippe Lamberts (Greens); Others tbc). [presentations followed by Q&A]
15:40 Presentation from NEF / EEB: our analysis of the Better Regulation programme to date, risks of poor regulation and way forward – David Powell/Emily Scurrah (NEF) / Patrick ten Brink/Francesca Carlsson (EEB)
16:15 Open Discussion How to avoid the deregulatory risks?
17:15 Concluding remarks from EEB and NEF: Way forward for Regulation on Sustainability Principles First
17:30 End
Brussels