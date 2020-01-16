Better regulation: Past, Present and Future – 23 January 2020

Join us for an exclusive roundtable on “better regulation” – exploring the lessons from deregulatory forces in the past and ongoing risks of deregulation, as well as calls for regulation building on “sustainability principles first” and the prospects of progress with a new European Parliament and a new European Commission.

The discussions will look ahead to the challenges and opportunities of the next five years and ask whether a refreshed approach to regulation – i.e. that restates its importance to people, planet, and the vitality of the European project – is still possible and how it can be achieved. It will also explore how the “one-in-one-out” principle can be counterbalanced by the green oath to do no harm so that it doesn’t undermine the European Green Deal, the calls from the Green Wave, and the needs of people and planet.

When: Thursday 23 January 2020, 14:30 – 17:30

Where: EEB, 14 Rue des Deux Eglises, 1000, Brussels

AGENDA

14:30 Welcome and introduction from EEB / NEF: Europe at a crossroads – Patrick ten Brink (EEB) / David Powell (NEF)

14:40 Opening thoughts from Policy Makers: What should the role of regulation be in protecting people and planet? MEPs invited from across EP party groupings (Philippe Lamberts (Greens); Others tbc). [presentations followed by Q&A]

How to avoid the deregulatory risks of the one-in-one-out policy?

How to operationalise the Green Oath?

What are the (drivers of) deregulatory risks in the foreseeable future?

What are forces pushing for a reprotection agenda for people and planet?

What can be done to ensure protection for people and planet?

What specific threats and opportunities are there?

What can civil society do?

15:40 Presentation from NEF / EEB: our analysis of the Better Regulation programme to date, risks of poor regulation and way forward – David Powell/Emily Scurrah (NEF) / Patrick ten Brink/Francesca Carlsson (EEB)

Big level trend of deregulation / regulation – e.g. USA, e.g. China: NEF

EU picture: Patrick ten Brink + roundtable of room.

FR and DE insights: NEF

Thematic issues: Specific risks/opportunities

Chemicals and Zero pollution strategy – Tatiana Santos Biodiversity and the need for a law on restoration – Sergiy Moroz Climate laws – Davide Sabbadin Trade ISDS – Francesca Carlsson Brexit – chlorinate chicken to hormone beef – David Powell



16:15 Open Discussion How to avoid the deregulatory risks?

What are the (drivers of) deregulatory risks in the foreseeable future?

What are forces pushing for a reprotection agenda for people and planet?

What can be done to ensure protection for people and planet?

What specific threats and opportunities are there?

What can and should civil society do?

17:15 Concluding remarks from EEB and NEF: Way forward for Regulation on Sustainability Principles First

17:30 End