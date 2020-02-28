Where are we with the implementation of the EU Waste Laws

“Where are we with the implementation of the new EU waste laws”

Breakfast debate hosted by Simona Bonafe MEP (S&D) and Franc Bogovič MEP (EPP)

When: Tuesday 17 March, 8:30 – 10:30

Where: European Parliament, ROOM: 3H1 ASP

Rue Wiertz 60, 1000 Brussels

Registration available here.

Europe wants to move beyond waste. In 2018, EU governments and institutions agreed on a comprehensive strategy to prevent household waste and boost recycling. All countries will be required to:

Recycle 55% of household waste by 2025, 60% by 2030 and 65% by 2035

Recycle 70% of all packaging – including plastic, paper, aluminum and other materials

Implement a 10% cap on landfill by 2035

Implement stricter and more consistent methods to calculate progress made towards recycling

All countries must put in place new measures by July 2020 to help them achieve these targets. These include mandatory separate collection of household waste – paper, plastic, glass, metals, textiles, hazardous waste and organic waste -, as well as schemes to make producers pay for the collection and recycling of their products and a ban on the incineration and burying of waste collected for recycling or composting.

The EU also recommends the introduction of non-binding measures and economic incentives to boost waste prevention. These include landfill and incineration taxes as well as schemes to boost packaging reuse and to ensure consumers are refunded a small fee once they return a container for recycling.

Targets and measures mentioned here are, alongside several other requirements, part of four major EU directives: the Waste Framework Directive, the Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive, the Landfill Directive and the Single-Use Plastics Directive.

During the event, experts from the EU institutions and national ministries will report on how governments are gearing up for the implementation of the new laws and will share best practice examples and concerns. The aim is to facilitate and speed up the transposition of the laws.

Resources

Timeline for the implementation of the EU waste laws

Draft Agenda

8:00 – Coffee/tea and light breakfast. Participants will meet MEP assistants outside the Parliament’s main entrance (Place Luxembourg)

8:30 – Opening and by MEP Simona Bonafe and/or MEP Frank Bogovič

8:45 – European Commission – Mattia Pellegrini, Head of Waste Unit DG Env

9:00 – EEA – Almut Reichel, Sustainable Resource Use and Waste Expert

9:15 – European Environmental Bureau (EEB)

9:30 – Zero Waste France

9:45 – Rreuse

10:00 Roundtable debate (MEPs, Perm Reps, ECESP, NGOs, cities and regions, industry, PROs, and all in the room)

10:30 End of the event