NatureNow in the European Green Deal – 30 January 2020

Citizens across the EU – led by young people – are demanding that their governments do much more to address the climate emergency, the loss of biodiversity, and our polluted environment – all threats to our very survival.

The only way to safeguard the climate and environment for future generations – and rebuild people’s trust in their governments – is through a European Green Deal that kick starts the transformative change needed to bend the curve of biodiversity loss, restore the ecosystems crucial for our precious biodiversity and help us mitigate and adapt to climate change.

Join us on 30 January in Brussels for an interactive discussion on how to put nature at the heart of the European Green Deal – and why it needs to happen now!

The event will be followed by a reception.

When: Thursday 30 January 2020, 9:00 – 18:30

Where: Scotland House, Rond-Point Schuman 6, 1040 Bruxelles

