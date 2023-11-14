The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking to recruit an Administrative assistant (CIP internship) to work closely with colleagues in the HR team. We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work. The position will be a 6-month paid internship contract (‘convention d’immersion professionnelle’) based in the EEB office in Brussels.

More specifically, they will:

Offer support to the Human Resources team in day-to-day operations:

Compiling and updating employee records

Archiving documents (paper and online archives)

Dealing with employee requests regarding human resources issues, rules, and regulations

Payroll preparation

Recruitment process

Developing new policies and processes

Qualities and experiences required for post:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Administration or Human Resources Management

Good written and spoken English, French will be considered an asset

Ability to work independently and be pro-active

Strong organisational skills

Prepared and able to work in a dynamic working environment

Capability to prioritise

Specific aptitude in MS Office is an additional asset

Interest / Experience in working in an environmental organisation or other public interest NGO and in an international working environment

Subscribes to the EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

A 6-months contract (with a possibility to renew to 12 months) – “convention d’immersion professionnelle” paid internship around 1150€ net/month coupled with various benefits: transport costs reimbursement, luncheon vouchers, working from home indemnity

A stimulating, international work environment

An opportunity to learn more about the functioning of a non-governmental organisation

An opportunity to work for a worthy cause.

Application process:

To apply the candidate should submit via email in a single MS word or pdf document a CV and answers to all of the following questions (between 150 and 200 words per question):

Why do you want to work for the EEB and how is your education and experience relevant to the position?

What role do you feel the administrative assistant serves in the office?

How would you approach a situation in which you were given a task but didn’t receive complete instructions?

Please save the application with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname. AdministrativeAssistant2023” and email your application (i.e. CV and answers to the questions) to personnel@eeb.org before 3 Decembre 2023. It is not necessary to include a cover letter.

Important for CIP applicants: To determine your eligibility, in your email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a ‘convention d’immersion professionnelle’ (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in a university.

Only applications that include both components (CV and answers to questions) and the above-mentioned confirmation will be considered.

Place: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking scheme (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).

Deadline for Application: 3 December 2023

Interviews first round: 12 December 2023

Proposed starting date: mid-January 2024

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Before applying, please read our recruitment privacy statement.